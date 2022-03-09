SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men from Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke are facing firearm charges after police arrested them inside a convenience store Tuesday night.

According to a news release from Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that the suspects were in possession of firearms. Surveillance was being conducted when the four suspects entered a convenience store on the 100 block of Dickinson Street.

At around 7 p.m. detectives in the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit entered the store and detained the suspects, 25-year-old Jorge Tudor, 23-year-old Austin Shepard, 27-year-old Donnelle Gutierrez, and 21-year-old Anthony Donastorg. All four were arrested after detectives seized a loaded firearm from each suspect. Oxycodone and suboxone were seized from Gutierrez and more than 2 grams of cocaine from Shepard.

Jorge Tudor (Springfield Police Department)

Austin Shepard (Springfield Police Department)

Anthony Donastorg (Springfield Police Department)

Donnelle Gutierrez (Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

Jorge Tudor of Chicopee is currently on probation for a conviction for possession of a large-capacity firearm. He is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Austin Shepard of Chicopee is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Class B Drug

Donnelle Gutierrez of Holyoke has an open case out of Chicopee District Court for firearms charges. He is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Class B Drug (2 Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Anthony Donastorg of Springfield had an active default warrant on firearms charges from a July 2020 shooting. He is charged with the following: