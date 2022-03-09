SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men from Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke are facing firearm charges after police arrested them inside a convenience store Tuesday night.
According to a news release from Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that the suspects were in possession of firearms. Surveillance was being conducted when the four suspects entered a convenience store on the 100 block of Dickinson Street.
At around 7 p.m. detectives in the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit entered the store and detained the suspects, 25-year-old Jorge Tudor, 23-year-old Austin Shepard, 27-year-old Donnelle Gutierrez, and 21-year-old Anthony Donastorg. All four were arrested after detectives seized a loaded firearm from each suspect. Oxycodone and suboxone were seized from Gutierrez and more than 2 grams of cocaine from Shepard.
Jorge Tudor of Chicopee is currently on probation for a conviction for possession of a large-capacity firearm. He is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
Austin Shepard of Chicopee is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Class B Drug
Donnelle Gutierrez of Holyoke has an open case out of Chicopee District Court for firearms charges. He is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a Class B Drug (2 Counts)
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
Anthony Donastorg of Springfield had an active default warrant on firearms charges from a July 2020 shooting. He is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
- Default Warrant
– Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
– Carrying a Firearm without a License
– Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
– Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
– Assault & Battery with a Firearm
– Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200