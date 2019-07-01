Four arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for allegedly trafficking cocaine

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in Greenfield after allegedly trafficking cocaine.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at 3 a.m. a trooper with the Shelburne Falls Barracks stopped a car on I-91 North just past Exit 27 for motor vehicle violations.

Police said as a result of the stop, four people were found to be in possession of 63 grams of cocaine. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Kimberly Lawrence of Vermont, 38-year-old Kitty Godin of Vermont, 25-year-old Ismael Garcia of Springfield, and 25-year-old Christopher Orellano of Springfield.

All four were charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Lawrence, who was allegedly driving, is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and registration sticker missing. Godin is facing an additional charge of allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said Garcia had a default warrant issued for his arrested and is facing charges in connection with the warrant. He is also facing an additional charge of being an arrestee furnishing a false name/SSN.

Garcia is being held without bail, and the other three are being held on $50,000 bail. All four are scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court sometime Monday.