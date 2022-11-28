CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 58 sex offenders living in Chicopee that have a moderate or high risk to re-offend.

According to Safehome.org, there are a total of 5,324 registered sex offenders in Massachusetts.

The Chicopee Police Department has released details on four individuals on the level 3 classification for their yearly Massachusetts registered sex offender list.

Michael J. Houle, 42, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Police say Houle was convicted on three counts of purchase or possession of child pornography in 2010. In the year 2011, he had convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age and rape of a child with force.

Michael J. Houle (Chicopee Police Department)

Houle is described as White, 6’0 tall, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He lives at 99 Rochester St, Chicopee, MA, 01020.

Manuel E. Jr. Abrante, 59, has also been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. According to the Chicopee Police Department, in 1984 Abrante had 5 different types of convictions. This included two counts of O/S indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older, one count of O/S open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, 3 counts of O/S rape, two counts of O/S indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, and two counts of O/S rape and abuse of a child.

Manuel E. JR. Abrante (Chicopee Police Department)

Abrante is described as Black, 5’7 tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He lives at 60 Whitman St., Chicopee, MA 01013.

Timothy McCollaum, 39, another individual classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Police indicate that McCollaum had two convictions in 2000, such as indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age and 1 count of rape of a child with force.

Timothy McCollaum (Chicopee Police Department)

McCollaum is described as White, 5’8 tall, 140 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes. He lives at 84 Springfield St, Apt. 3, Chicopee, MA, 01013.

Kelvin N. Hicks, 54, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Kelvin had one conviction of aggravated rape in 1998.

Kelvin N. Hicks (Chicopee Police Department)

Hicks is described as Black, 5’9 tall, 189 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He lives at 26 Belcher St., Apt. 2 Left, Chicopee, MA, 01020.

These individuals are at moderate or high risk of reoffending and the degree of dangerousness poses a public safety risk. To search for sex offenders in your community visit the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. City-data.com can also be used to find sex offenders in multiple areas across western Massachusetts.