BOSTON (WWLP) – A death investigation at a South Boston apartment complex led to the discovery of four children living in unsanitary conditions.

Fire officials say that they were called to Colony Avenue on Saturday morning for a cardiac arrest. Six adults who appeared to be men were in the apartment.

Firefighters found four kids in the back of the apartment that was being hidden by a man. The children are between the ages of 5 and 10.

Officials say all the adults were uncooperative and denied having kids inside.