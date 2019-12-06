Four dead in Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting

(NBC News) Four people are dead after a member of the Saudi Air Force opened fire inside a classroom at Pensacola Naval Air Station Friday morning.

Investigators say Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was in the United States for training, killed three people and wounded several more before he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with sheriff’s deputies.

Two deputies were among the seven people wounded.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

The Pensacola attack was the second deadly shooting on a U.S. Navy base in as many days. Two civilian employees were killed and a third was wounded when a sailor opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard in Honolulu Wednesday before taking his own life.

