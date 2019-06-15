Four facing drug-related charges after police search in Ware

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – Four people are facing multiple drug charges after police allegedly seized prescription medications, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside a Ware home Friday night.
Ware Police Officer Brandon Blair told 22News, officers arrested four people after searching a home on 41 West St, Apartment 3R.
Officer Blair said the search warrant was done after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics around this home.
The following suspects are facing multiple drug-related charges:
51-year-old Robert Guelff with a bail set at $2,500,
- Possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a class B drug
- Possession of a class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
48-year-old Heather Wheeler with a bail set at $500,
- Possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
40-year-old Steven Robert with a bail set at $1,000,
- Possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
- A subsequent offense of possession of a class B drug
- A subsequent offense of possession of a class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
31-year-old Kristen Dubuque with a bail set at $500,
- A subsequent offense of possession of a class B Drug
- A subsequent offense of possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws