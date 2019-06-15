Live Now
Four facing drug-related charges after police search in Ware

Crime

by: Ariana Tourangeau

(Ware Police Department)

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – Four people are facing multiple drug charges after police allegedly seized prescription medications, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside a Ware home Friday night.

Ware Police Officer Brandon Blair told 22News, officers arrested four people after searching a home on 41 West St, Apartment 3R.

Officer Blair said the search warrant was done after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics around this home.

The following suspects are facing multiple drug-related charges:

51-year-old Robert Guelff with a bail set at $2,500,

  • Possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of a class B drug
  • Possession of a class B drug
  • Conspiracy to violate the drug law

48-year-old Heather Wheeler with a bail set at $500,

  • Possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of a class B drug
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws

40-year-old Steven Robert with a bail set at $1,000,

  • Possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
  • A subsequent offense of possession of a class B drug
  • A subsequent offense of possession of a class B drug
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws

31-year-old Kristen Dubuque with a bail set at $500,

  • A subsequent offense of possession of a class B Drug
  • A subsequent offense of possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws

