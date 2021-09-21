Four guns seized in Springfield over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police seized four firearms from four separate incidents this past weekend.

Three of the incidents happened on Osgood Street and the fourth incident with the gunshot victim being investigated by the Detective Bureau is believed to have occurred on Narragansett Street according to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Wash.

Gunshot victim

A gunshot victim is expected to be okay however, he will receive a criminal complaint for firearms charges. At around midnight Saturday, police were called to Baystate Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim. Police searched the car he was brought in and found a high capacity firearm loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition on the passenger side door where the victim was sitting. The incident is believed to have taken place late Friday night on Narragansett Street.

Firearm recovered in car at Baystate (Springfield Police Department)

Disturbance on Osgood Street

Officers were called to Osgood Street at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance where a gun was implied. Officers found 35-year-old Domone Stewart standing outside a car with the driver’s side door open and saw a firarm under the driver’s seat. Police seized a loaded high capacity firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition, more than $3,500 in cash, numerous pills suspected to be oxycodone and crack-cocaine.

Domone Stewart of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a LTC

Carrying a Loaded High Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Threat to Commit a Crime

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Domone Stewart and firearm seized (Springfield Police Department)

Anti-drag racing detail traffic stop

A driver was arrested after a traffic stop at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and Osgood Street. The anti-drag racing detail saw the car did not having a front license plate and had an altered height. Officers seized a high capacity magazine and an additional 25 rounds of ammunition from the floor board of the driver’s seat. The 17-year-old juvenile did not have a license and is being charged with firearms and several motor vehicle penalties.

Firearm recovered from juvenile (Springfield Police Department)

Narcan used after ghost gun seized

Officers were called to Osgood Street at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday for a report for a gun call. The suspect, 23-year-old Jan Torres, was arrested on the 2400 block of Main Street after officers saw a firearm fall from his waistband.

Police seized the loaded “ghost gun” and was in the process of taking Torres to police headquarters when he began to overdose. Torres told police he had previously snorted heroin. Officers administered Narcan and brought Torres to Baystate Medical Center before being released Monday back into police custody.

Jan Torres of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Ghost Gun recovered in Torres arrest (Springfield Police Department)

Illegal guns taken off the streets

There have been 169 illegally possessed firearms removed from the streets in Springfield this year.

“Our officers continue to go above and beyond in dangerous situations. Every illegal gun we take off the street undoubtedly prevents additional gun violence. In one incident officers quick actions likely saved a suspect’s life after he began overdosing in the cruiser. Great work by our women and men during this busy weekend,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

“As always, terrific work done by our brave and dedicated men and women in blue. Not only did our SPD take four more firearms off our streets and prevented potential gun violence from these illegal firearms, but they also continue to save lives. In this case, they saved the life of one of the culprits by administering Narcan as he began to overdose on heroin. Excellent work all around by our dedicated officers. Since Commissioner Clapprood created this Firearms Investigation Unit, gun felony assaults have gone down double digits. I hope that our Courts are now able to hold these individuals’ responsible for their actions and are able to get them the help they need to do better for themselves and their families. Otherwise and unfortunately, I am sure that our SPD will be seeing them again soon. Our residents and business community deserve to have a neighborhood that is safe from these illegal guns and repeat violent offenders but what more can a city/town do when we lack the backing from our Judicial system,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.