Four gunshot victims involved in Springfield shooting not cooperating with police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – None of the four gunshot victims involved in the Springfield shooting Friday night are cooperating with police.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the area of College and Shattock Street where they located multiple people who have been shot.

Walsh said individual(s) approached a large outdoor gathering from Maynard Street toward the backyard of a home on College Street and started shooting. Shots were returned Walsh added. A man who was shot on College Street was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

On the same night, individuals in the same car as the previous incident shot at each other in the area of Page Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue. Walsh said two victims were taken to the hospital after being found walking on Beauregard Street with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Walsh added outside of Mercy Medical Center, officers stopped the car dropping off the victims and located a firearm and a large quantity of cocaine. Both a man and a woman were arrested. None of the four gunshot victims are cooperating.

The Springfield Homicide Unit is investigating.