Four injured in LaGrange shooting Saturday night

LaGrange Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of Elm Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, where they found four shooting victims.

Upon arrival, officers located Melva Moore, who suffered from gunshot wounds to the shoulder area and hand. Witnesses advised officers that Moore was shot while running from the area after she heard gunshots. Moore was flown to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

Officers were then notified of additional victims at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Officers responded and determined that Xavier Cofield suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle, James Davis suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and Shelby Jenkins suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Numerous additional victims were spoken to on scene as well as at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in regards to the incident and several suffered minor injuries due to running from the area.

The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)-883-2603.