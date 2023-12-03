NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday in North Andover in connection to over 30 car break-ins.

Surveillance video caught four people breaking into cars at the Meadow View Condominiums.

The arrests came when North Andover police received a call from a resident who said four men were trying to break into her vehicle.

Those suspects were then charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.

Their names have not yet been released.