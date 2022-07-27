LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Several juveniles are being charged after police were called to a burglar alarm at the former Veterans Park School building on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ludlow Police Lieutenant David R.G. Irwin, at around 8:06 p.m. officers were called to 486 Chapin Street for a burglar alarm going off at the former Veterans Park School building. Police found four bicycles in the back of the school and waited for signs of illegal activity.

Four juveniles were then seen exiting the courtyard area from an open door. Additional officers found a broken glass pane on the front door and a window that had been smashed outward by a fire extinguisher thrown from inside the building. Police were called to an alarm earlier on Monday and the officers did not see any of that damage.

Four Ludlow juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16 are charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and vandalizing property.

Since 2022, at least 10 juveniles have been charged with vandalism at the former Veterans Park School.

Police have conducted the following patrols at the building:

30 burglar alarms

2 commercial fire alarms

More than 95 proactive security checks/park and walks/bicycle patrol checks

Police are reminding parents that vandalism is a felony and charges will be sought in Juvenile Court.