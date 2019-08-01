Four larceny suspects arrested after brief police chase on I-91 in Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four western Massachusetts men are facing criminal charges after allegedly leading police on a chase on I-91 in Longmeadow Wednesday morning.

State Police told 22News troopers arrested 28-year-old Matthew Marauszwki, 30-year-old Brian Signor, both of Pittsfield, 37-year-old Luisa Alvares and 36-year-old Jorge Carrasquillo, both of Springfield, after receiving an alert about a vehicle occupied by four people wanted for stealing power tools from a hardware store in Enfield around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers were asked to look out for an Acura sedan in the vicinity of Exit 1 on I- 91 in Longmeadow. The troopers were able to catch up to the vehicle near Exit 5 after it drove past their cruiser. When the blue lights were activated to initiate a stop, the Acura allegedly refused to stop, leading the troopers on a brief chase without incident off Exit 6. Springfield Police officers were able to assist the troopers in arresting all the occupants in the sedan.

Enfield Police identified Marauszwki and Signor as the two men who allegedly stole the items from the store and Alvares as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

State Police told 22News while searching the sedan, troopers found multiple power tools sealed in their original packaging and drug paraphernalia suspected to be used for smoking crack cocaine. The troopers also determined that Signor had an active warrant for his arrest for improper use of a credit card, receiving a stolen credit card and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

All four were booked at the Springfield Police Department and transferred to District Court for their arraignment on the following charges:

Luisa Alvarez:

Receiving stolen property under $1200

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Marked lanes violation

Matthew Marauszwki:

Receiving stolen property under $1200

Brian Signor:

Receiving stolen property under $1200

Possession of a Class B drug

Jorge Carrasquillo: