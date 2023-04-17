BOSTON (WWLP) – Seven commercial fishermen, including four from Massachusetts, have been indicted for tax evasion and failing to file return charges.

All of the fishermen worked for fishing companies out of New Bedford, Massachusetts or Point Judith, Rhode Island. The companies allegedly paid the fishermen as independent contractors and documented their income by filing Forms 1099 to the IRS. It is alleged that these seven fishermen did not file individual tax returns or pay all the taxes owed, some for decades or more.

One of the fishermen allegedly used the name and Social Security number of another person to hide their income. Some are also alleged to file false income tax returns by either not reporting their fishing income or by reporting false business expense deductions. Each fishermen is believed to have evaded between $900,000 and $1.9 million in income.

The seven fishermen have been identified and charged with: