BOSTON (WWLP) – Four men from Boston have been arrested and charged for trying to pay for sex with 12 and 14-year-old girls.

According to the Department of Justice, if convicted, the defendants face mandatory minimum sentences of up 10 or 15 years in prison. Police arrested 45-year-old Sadeq Ali Quraishi of Boston, 27-year-old Dmitri McKenzie of Boston, and 59-year-old David Cannon of Lexington and were each charged by criminal complaint with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child. Thirty-seven-year-old Misael Fabian Medina was also arrested and charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child under 14 years old.

Quraishi, McKenzie, and Cannon are being held pending detention hearings that are scheduled for November 8. Medina appeared before Magistrate Paul Levenson on November 4 and agreed to voluntary detention and waived a probable cause hearing.

Quraishi, McKenzie, Cannon, and Medina had each responded to an advertisement on a website that is commonly used to advertise commercial sex acts. Each defendant had communicated via text message with an individual who allegedly was selling 12- and 14-year-old girls for commercial sex.

Each defendant allegedly said yes to purchase sex with one or both of the advertised kids and then traveled to a local hotel to have sex with the fake victims. It is alleged that, before arriving at the hotel, each defendant physically met up with the individual allegedly selling the 12- and 14-year-old girls for sex and again allegedly committed to paying to sexually abuse one or both of the children.

“These arrests show that the sex trafficking of children is happening every day. There is a huge demand for this abusive, repugnant and criminal behavior. We need to dispel the myths about who actually commits this horrific crime. The perpetrators can be white-collar professionals who live in nice suburban neighborhoods. Many are married. All put their own sexual gratification over the trauma and harm inflicted on vulnerable, innocent child victims,” said United States Attorney Rachael S Rollins. “We are dedicating substantial resources to the fight against labor and sex trafficking. That includes reducing the demand driving this horrific conduct. These four defendants are the first of many more to come. Consider yourself warned.”

“Knowing people are out there on the internet, looking to prey on children is every parent’s worst fear, but the trafficking of children is a heartbreaking reality that Homeland Security Investigations fights against every day. This operation, with the vital assistance of our partners, has identified and led to the arrest of four men alleged to be willing to participate in that horrific crime. Human trafficking is a crime that is notoriously difficult to combat and progress is only possible with the collaboration and support of our many partners and survivor support services. We are grateful to be part of this united effort and to continue the fight to end trafficking,” said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.