Four men arrested after allegedly robbing pizza delivery driver in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four suspects were arrested after a pizza delivery driver was robbed in Springfield Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, just before 1 a.m. police were called to assist a pizza delivery driver on Ainsworth Street for a report of an unarmed robbery. The driver told police that he was assaulted and robbed on Vermont Street while attempting to drop off an order. The victim did not need medical attention.

Police report that shortly after speaking with the delivery driver, officers found a suspected vehicle involved in the assault and conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Belmont Avenue. The driver and three passengers were identified and arrested by police.

Mario Santiago (24) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Unarmed Robbery

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Josiah Finlay (18) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Unarmed Robbery

Two of the suspects were minors so, their names and charges will not be released.