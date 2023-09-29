SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men were arrested Thursday afternoon following a Springfield Police “Anti-John” operation in the South End neighborhood.

The undercover prostitution operation was held due to neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues in the South End of Springfield. An “Anti-John” operation is done to deter prostitution and the related drug activity that is associated with it.

During the operation Thursday afternoon, these four men were arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit an undercover police officer and were charged with pay for sexual conduct.

Paul Ramirez-Martinez (37) of Springfield

Fausto Cepeda-Rosario (40) of Springfield

Sigfredo Anglero-Madera (45) of Ware

Mohammed Abdraba (27) of West Springfield was also charged with failure to stop for police.