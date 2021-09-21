Four men charged in connection with April 2020 homicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men have been charged for an April 2020 homicide on College Street that killed Chandler Stevenson.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an investigation by the department’s homicide unit led to four arrest warrants issued in connection with the homicide. The four suspects, 25-year-old Austin Garcia, 23-year-old Jeremy Garcia, 22-year-old Nathan Mercado and 30-year-old Justin Garcia, are currently at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow for various firearms and drug charges not related to the homicide.

On April 17, 2020, officers were called to College Street for a ShotSpotter activation report. Officers found three gunshot victims, including Stevenson, who later died from his injuries.

All four suspects will be arraigned on new charges from the April 2020 shooting after pending dangerousness hearings for their other charges. The four men were arrested in June during a SAFE Unit Investigation led by the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

Jeremy Garcia will be charged with the following:

Murder

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Destruction of Property Less than $1200

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Assault & Battery by Discharging a Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm with 2 prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Nathan Mercado will be charged with the following:

Murder

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Destruction of Property Less than $1200

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Assault & Battery by Discharging a Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm with 2 prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Austin Garcia will be charged with the following:

Murder

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Destruction of Property Less than $1200

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Assault & Battery by Discharging a Firearm (2 Counts)

Justin Garcia will be charged with the following:

Murder, Accessory after the Fact