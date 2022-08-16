BOSTON (WWLP) – Four men are charged in connection with a “major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation” in Woburn.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, four men have been arraigned in connection with a major state and federal investigation into a large-scale organization illegally trafficking unregulated marijuana, tobacco, and flavored vaping products out of Woburn and into stores across the state and in New York and New Hampshire.

Samuel Habib (43) of Stratham, New Hampshire is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute (4 counts)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (2 counts)

Distribution of THC

Distribution of Marijuana

Charles Fisher (43) of Kingston, New Hampshire is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Carrying a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm During a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Jason Stock (44) of Binghamton, New York is charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of THC with intent to distribute.

Fadi Laioun (37) of Las Vegas, Nevada is charged with trafficking in marijuana.

The year-long investigation was based in Woburn of illegally trafficked marijuana and THC-infused products, including some that contained traces of fentanyl, and distributed untaxed, black-market tobacco and electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), the majority of which were counterfeit and flavored, in violation of the state’s ban on flavored tobacco and products —into commercial businesses across the region.

A search warrant was executed at multiple commercial facilities in Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire. Approximately 750 pounds of marijuana, 250 cases of illegal vapes, 200 cases of THC-infused products, approximately $540,000m four cargo vans, and one luxury SUV were seized.