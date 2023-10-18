PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested in Palmer after what police say was a 5-month investigation into cocaine sales in the town.

On Monday, the Palmer Police Department searched a home at 10-26 Chestnut Street at 4:00 p.m. and seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, three guns, and various items related to drug manufacturing and sales, according to the Palmer Police Department.

28-year-old Victoria Natalie Putnam of Palmer was charged with:

Drug, Possess Class A (Heroin)

Drug, Possess Class B (Crack Cocaine)

Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law

34-year-old Eric Paul Atwell of Palmer was charged with:

Drug, Possess Class B

43-year-old Jason N Corbin of Palmer was charged with:

Drug, Possess Class B

28-year-old Justin Patrick Franklin of Holland was charged with:

Drug, Possess Class B

A warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Adam E Atwell of Palmer for his involvement in the case. Adam has been charged with:

Drug, Possess To Distrib Class B

Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law

Firearm In Felony, Possess

Firearm, Carry Without License

Drug, Manufacture Class B

Drug, Possess To Distrib Class A

Cocaine, Trafficking In, 100 Grams Or More, Less Than 200 Grams

Drug, Possess Class E

Firearm, Carry Without License

Firearm, Carry Without License (Ammo)

Firearm, Store Improp

Monson Police and Warren Police assisted in the investigation.