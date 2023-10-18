PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested in Palmer after what police say was a 5-month investigation into cocaine sales in the town.
On Monday, the Palmer Police Department searched a home at 10-26 Chestnut Street at 4:00 p.m. and seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, three guns, and various items related to drug manufacturing and sales, according to the Palmer Police Department.
28-year-old Victoria Natalie Putnam of Palmer was charged with:
- Drug, Possess Class A (Heroin)
- Drug, Possess Class B (Crack Cocaine)
- Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law
34-year-old Eric Paul Atwell of Palmer was charged with:
- Drug, Possess Class B
43-year-old Jason N Corbin of Palmer was charged with:
- Drug, Possess Class B
28-year-old Justin Patrick Franklin of Holland was charged with:
- Drug, Possess Class B
A warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Adam E Atwell of Palmer for his involvement in the case. Adam has been charged with:
- Drug, Possess To Distrib Class B
- Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law
- Firearm In Felony, Possess
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Drug, Manufacture Class B
- Drug, Possess To Distrib Class A
- Cocaine, Trafficking In, 100 Grams Or More, Less Than 200 Grams
- Drug, Possess Class E
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Firearm, Carry Without License (Ammo)
- Firearm, Store Improp
Monson Police and Warren Police assisted in the investigation.
