Four people caught trespassing at Strathmore Mill in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell Police Department caught four people trespassing at Strathmore Mill.

According to the Russell Police Department, four people were detained Saturday at mill number two at the former Strathmore Paper Company. They are being charged with criminal trespass and will be summonsed to court.

The penalty for trespassing in Massachusetts includes a fine of not more than $100 and/or up to 30 days in prison.

Strathmore Mill on Valley View Avenue in Russell had been vacant for more than 20 years. It caught fire four times in 2020. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services deemed that first fire to be suspicious, and have offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information to help solve the case.

More than 100 firefighters from Russell and neighboring communities worked to put out the fires.