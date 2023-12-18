BOSTON (WWLP) – Four people were injured in a stabbing incident at a Boston hotel on Sunday.

Boston police say they received a call just before 4:30 on Sunday afternoon for a person stabbed at an address listed for the Doubletree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel.

Officers found four people with stab wounds and all were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say they have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.