Four Springfield men arrested after alleged attempt to rob victim at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a person.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the victim escaped after a car with the four people inside allegedly pointed a gun and attempted to rob the victim around 9:00 p.m. Monday night. Walsh also described the victim as an acquaintance to the suspects. Police were able to locate the car and pull the vehicle over near the 100th block of State Street.

The officers located a loaded firearm inside the vehicle on the front passenger seat floor and arrested 20-year-old Carlos Figueroa, 19-year-old Randy Perez, 19-year-old Andy Perez, and 19-year-old Jancarlos Lagares.

All four men were each charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and firearm armed assault to rob.