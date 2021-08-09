Four Springfield men captured after arrest warrants issued for firearms charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Springfield men were arrested in the last week who were wanted on firearms charges.

On August 3 at around 7 a.m., 24-year-old Jeancel Matias was arrested inside a home on Oswego Street. Matias had an arrest warrant from Pittsfield District Court for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, trafficking cocaine 18 grams or more, possession of a firearm without FID card, and possession of ammunition without a FID card.

On August 4 at around 12 p.m., 36-year-old James Bennett was arrested in a car on Winter Street. Police conducted surveillance and saw Bennett get into a car. He saw the officers approaching the car and allegedly put the car in reverse and struck a parked car, lost control and crashed into a fence. He attempted to run and resisted arrest before being taken into custody. Officers seized 87 bags of heroin, two bags of crack-cocaine and a bag of powder cocaine.

Bennett is charged with the following:

Failure to stop for police

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug (heroin)

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (cocaine)

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (crack-cocaine)

Resisting arrest

Arrest warrant (Hampden Superior Court) Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime

Arrest warrant (Hampden Superior Court) Carrying a loaded firearm without a license Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime Possession of a class b drug

Default warrant (Springfield District Court) Malicious damage to a motor vehicle Malicious damage to a motor vehicle



On August 6 at around 7:15 a.m., 29-year-old Jalai Williams was arrested inside a home on Ledyard Street. Williams had an arrest warrant from Chicopee District Court for possession of a firearm without a FID card, assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a dangerous weapon. An arrest warrant from Hampden Superior Court for possession of a firearm without a FID card (4 counts), possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (cocaine).

On August 6 at around 7:30 a.m., 30-year-old Troy Dubose was arrested inside a home on Almira Road. In the home, police seized ammunition. He is being charged with possession of ammunition with a FID card. The arrest warrant from Chicopee District Court was issued for firearm armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a FID card, and wanton destruction of property.

The arrests included help from members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Chicopee Police Department.