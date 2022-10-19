SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Springfield residents were arrested after more than 1,000 grams of cocaine were found inside a car on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 7:50 p.m. the DEA Task Force was surveilling a home on the 400 block of Walnut Street when a suspect, identified as 36-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, got in a car and drove away. Assisting officers and the task force did a traffic stop near Littleton Street and Freeman Terrace in Springfield.

Rodriguez and two others were in the car, who were identified as 38-year-old Juan Santana and 33-year-old Ricardo Collazo. Inside the car, the officers seized 1,052 grams of cocaine, and all three suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, 200 grams or more.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

After agents applied and were granted a search warrant on the home on Walnut Street, at around 10:15 p.m. the officers discovered additional crack cocaine, heroin, and more than $3,300. Police arrested 58-year-old Carmen Melendez who is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Class A and Class B Drugs.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU), Massachusetts State Police C.I.N.R.E.T., and Springfield Resident Office Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).