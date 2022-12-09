BOSTON (WWLP) – Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Angel Morales of Roslindale, 44-year-old Quenty Ogando of Dorchester, 31-year-old Erika Prado of Hyde Park, and 33-year-old Rahelin Reynoso of Dorchester, were all indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Morales was charged with one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Between September 2022 and November 2022, Morales, Ogando, Prado, and Reynoso worked together to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Morales allegedly used different post offices and FedEx facilities in Boston, Randolph, Holbrook, Quincy, Mattapan, Braintree, Milton, and elsewhere to mail around 150 packages containing suspected fentanyl.

On September 23, 2022, it is alleged that Morales mailed around 850 grams of counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl from a FedEx location in Randolph. On November 22, 2022, during a search of an apartment in Mattapan allegedly being used as a stash location by all of the defendants, over 22 kilograms of pills containing fentanyl, over 22 kilograms of loose powder containing fentanyl, three industrial-grade pill presses, and numerous sealed envelopes that contained various amounts of pills were found in the apartment.

The charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, along with distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, provide for a sentence of up to life, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.