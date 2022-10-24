SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four teenagers are being charged in connection with a stolen Springfield police cruiser.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday officers were called to a report of a property damage crash at the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln streets involving a police cruiser. Four suspects ran away from the cruiser, which was shortly before from the police headquarters on Pearl Street.

The next day, on Saturday at around 7:20 p.m. officers arrested four teens, ages 14 to 16, in the area of Hampden Street attempting to break into vehicles. A key to a cruiser was recovered from one of the teens.

The names and charges will not be released due to their ages.