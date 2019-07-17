Fourth suspect charged in October 2017 murder of young woman in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fourth person has been charged in connection with the murder of a young woman in Pittsfield in October 2017.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Dayanlee Bracero-Quirindo turned herself in on a warrant on Wednesday and was arraigned on two counts of misleading a police officer in Berkshire County Superior Court.

Bracero-Quirindo is accused of giving police false information on the death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones, who was shot while sitting in a vehicle on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield on October 2, 2017. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for October 3.

Three indicted in 2017 Pittsfield homicide

So far, the Berkshire DA has obtained a total of four indictments in the case including the one charging Bracero-Quirindo. Carey Pilot, 46, Gary Linen, 39, and Elizabeth Perez, 27, have been charged with first-degree murder in Jones’ death. All three murder suspects were arraigned in Berkshire County Superior Court and ordered held without bail.

Multiple agencies including Springfield Police and State Police assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office assisted with the arrest of Pilot on a warrant in Springfield on June 27. She faces an additional charge of intimidation of witness.

On June 3, police arrested Perez on a warrant in Quincy. She is also charged with misleading police in the case.