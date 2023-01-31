HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Heath was sentenced to jail Tuesday after a plea hearing in connection with attacking two friends in 2020.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 39-year-old Olin Schwenger-Sartz submitted to the facts that would have been proven at trial and was found guilty by Superior Court Judge Mark Mason of 10 charges including two counts of armed assault

with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded firearm while intoxicated.

Schwenger-Sartz allegedly assaulted two men he knew by firing shots from a handgun and a shotgun while drunk. Loisel told 22News that on October 4, 2020 a tenant found Schwenger-Sartz passed out in his home and the tenant contacted a friend for help, concerned for his well-being. When two friends showed up to help, Schwenger-Sartz became highly agitated, grabbed a gun, and threatened to kill them.

They ran into the woods hiding in fear as Schwenger-Sartz allegedly yelled that he intended to kill them and fired multiple shots from both a handgun and a shotgun. He also looked for them using an ATV and his truck. The victims called 911 and when the Massachusetts State Police arrived, Schwenger-Sartz refused to surrender. The police were able tor arrest him with the required use of a stun gun to subdue him.

The victims submitted statements to the judge to describe statement how the incident was traumatizing and life-altering and they continue to suffer from the impact of the trauma.

“Given the seriousness of the crime, we felt a significant term of incarceration and strict conditions of probation were warranted,” said Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl. “The victims should be commended for their courage during this terrifying, life-threatening incident. Hopefully, today’s convictions and sentence can assist them in their continued healing.”

He was sentenced to five years in the House of Correction followed by two years of probation with conditions including that he have no contact with the victims, participate in mental health and substance abuse treatment, refrain from using drugs including alcohol, submit to drug testing, wear a sobrietor device for a year, and not possess any firearms or ammunition.