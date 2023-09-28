WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are alerting residents of magazine sales that appear to be a scheme.

According to the police, they have received numerous reports of con artists going door-to-door selling magazine subscriptions. It was reported that a salesman allegedly claimed to be raising money for the Technical Academy Aviation Program.

Police say it appears to be a scheme and that no one is registered for door-to-door sales. If you do encounter any individual selling magazine subscriptions you are asked to call the police at 413-562-5411 so the issue can be addressed.