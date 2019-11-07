Watch Live
Frazee Trial: Krystal Lee recounts Kelsey Berreth’s last words

by: KUSA's Jennifer Meckles

(KUSA)  Krystal Lee’s four-hour testimony in Colorado courtroom Wednesday ended with what she said were the last words ever spoken by a 29-year-old woman she had only met once. 

“She said ‘please stop,’” Lee said from the witness stand, fighting back tears. 

Lee was talking about Kelsey Berreth, a Woodland Park mom and flight instructor who hasn’t been seen alive since November 22, 2018, Thanksgiving Day. Lee herself has not been charged with Berreth’s death; instead, she said she was recounting the words of Patrick Frazee. 

Frazee is standing trial for first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and tampering with a deceased human body for his alleged role in Berreth’s death. Berreth was Frazee’s fiancee and the mother of his young child, but prosecutors allege that Lee was his mistress, a woman with whom he had rekindled a complicated relationship that had spanned more than a decade of their lives. 

During her testimony, Lee described how what began as a blossoming romance with a cowboy she met at the Teller County fair ended allegedly with driving from Idaho to Woodland Park to clean up a bloody crime scene inside of a young mother’s condo and disposing of that woman’s cellphone hundreds of miles away. 

