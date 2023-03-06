SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frederick Pinney has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield.

Pinney was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in Hampden County Superior on Monday. He is expected to be sentenced this Friday.

Moore, 29, was found strangled to death in her home on Agnes Street in Springfield in March of 2014. For the last nine years, her family has demanded for justice and accountability in the 2014 murder case.

Pinney had been put on trial for her killing in 2016, but the case ended in a mistrial. Since then, there have been numerous delays in the case and Pinney was eventually released on bail during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.