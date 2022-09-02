WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– If you’re looking for information on scams that are targeting your community the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a way to explore that data.

The FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network provides details on the millions of reports across the country on topics like identity theft, unwanted calls, and other types of fraud. Data is broken down by demographics like age and scam type, and by state. The information is updated quarterly.

According to the most recent report these are Massachusetts’ top 10 fraud report categories:

Imposter scams Online shopping and negative reviews Internet services Health care Investment related Telephone and mobile services Prizes, sweepstakes, lotteries Business and job opportunities Travel, vacations and timeshare plans Privacy, data security and cyber threat

Explore the various data sets and interactive dashboards at this link.

There were 17,251 fraud reports filed so far in 2022 from Massachusetts residents with a monetary loss of $58.2-million.

If you’ve been the victim of fraud the FTC wants to know. File a report at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.