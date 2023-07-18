WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– If you’re a veteran and have been contacted by someone offering to help file for benefits for a fee, don’t do it.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reminding veterans and their families that there is no cost to apply for any type of veterans’ benefits. Free assistance is available through the Veterans Administration (VA), or your community’s veteran services agent. Some hospitals, senior centers and social service organizations also provide assistance in accessing benefits.

Recently advertisements have been popping up on TV or social media about veterans’ health conditions possibly caused by exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Veterans and servicemembers exposed to toxic substances are eligible for expanded benefits and health care through the PACT Act.

So, if you’re a veteran or servicemember who can use PACT Act benefits, here’s how to keep what you’re entitled to:

Learn more about the role of accredited representatives and recognized Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs).

Use the VA’s Accreditation Search tool to find free help to file your claim, and to verify the credentials of anyone offering to assist you with a VA claim.

Submit the application on your own, securely online via the Veterans Benefits Administration of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), or in person at a VA Regional Office. There’s no cost for the forms and no fee to apply. VA will never charge you to apply for its benefits.

If you suspect a scam or run into someone who doesn’t tell you the whole truth about applying for VA benefits, report it to the FTC.