FTC warns of multiple scams playing on business owners fears

WASHINGTON,D.C. (WWLP)– The COVID-19 crisis has created a new set of scams that are playing on people’s insecurity and fears. From texts to phone calls to emails, thieves are using every contact possible to get access to your information and money.

If you’re a business owner, you may be planning to apply for a loan through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program. These programs are flush with hundreds of billions of dollars in new funding. But, while you’re focused on getting a loan, scammers are hoping to trick you into giving them sensitive business information, like your bank account numbers, employees’ Social Security numbers, and even your money.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is offering some ideas to help protect you from scammers when applying for a small business loan:

Get information about SBA loans directly from the SBA’s website: sba.gov/coronavirus. Once on that page, go to “Funding Options” and follow the instructions. Find more information about the PPP and EIDL programs at the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.



These programs do not require advance payment for information or a government loan. All the information from the SBA is free at sba.gov/coronavirus, and you don’t pay to get a loan.

Never give your information if someone randomly contacts you offering to help. The SBA won’t call unsolicited to find out information about you or your business, or to ask you to apply for a loan. The SBA is not going to send you emails or text messages asking for sensitive information. If you get an email or text like this, delete it. It’s a scam.

Always verify the lender before applying for a loan. Only SBA-authorized lenders can provide PPP loans, and other loans may be available through SBA directly. To find an SBA-authorized lender, use this SBA tool.

Don’t click on links or reply to emails or text messages from someone you don’t know. If you click on the links, you could download malware to your computer or device or be connected to a scammer or hacker.

Make sure your employees are trained to recognize spoofed emails and bogus calls. If you or your employees spot a scam, you can file a complaint with the FTC.