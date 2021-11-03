Fugitive bank robbery suspect arrested in Massachusetts

PEABODY, Mass. (WWLP) – State troopers arrested a bank robbery suspect after a struggle in the lobby of the Homewood Suites hotel on Route 1 in Peabody on Wednesday.

According to the news release, the arrest came a short time after Danvers Police observed Brandon Simmons driving and attempted to stop him. Simmons refused to stop and fled from Danvers officers. Simmons was able to avoid arrest, and numerous police agencies began to look for him in the area, eventually leading to the state troopers finding Simmon’s vehicle at the Route 1 hotel.

Simmons has been booked at the State Police-Danvers Barracks and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court in connection with a previous robbery of a drug store in that city. Simmons will then be going to Peabody District Court at a later date to answer to charges from the incidents on Wednesday.

Simmons is also wanted for the robbery of a bank in York, Maine. The FBI is still investigating that incident.