BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A man who had been convicted and sentenced to prison in Brazil was apprehended in Somerville, Massachusetts on May 25, 2022.

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston field office arrested Vagner Brito-Paixao, age 31.

Paixao had been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for the crime of child rape by a Brazilian court according to law enforcement authorities there, who issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to a news release issued by ICE, “Paixo entered the United States in March 2018, at New York, NY on a nonimmigrant B2 visa with authorization to remain in the United States for a temporary period that ended in September 2018. In February 2019, U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved an application from Brito-Paixao to extend his nonimmigrant status until March 14, 2019. Britio-Paixao remained in the United States beyond that date without authorization from the Department of Homeland Security. The U.S. Department of State revoked Brito Paixao’s nonimmigrant visa in June 2021.”

He is being held in ICE ERO custody until he can be transferred to Brazilian authorities.