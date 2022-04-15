BOSTON (WWLP) – Special agents with the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force and officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested a Columbian national fugitive for the shooting death of his wife and the attempted murder of his daughter on Wednesday.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the FBI Boston Division, William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, who fled Colombia following the June 19, 1994 murder of his wife, Laura Rose Agudelo, in Medellin, Colombia, and the attempted murder of his daughter, has been residing in Belmont, Massachusetts, under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon. The murder was the result of a domestic violence incident in which Usma Acosta shot and killed his wife and then shot his daughter as she tried to intervene. He fled Colombia shortly after the incident and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice

In June of 2020, special agents with the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force received information that Usma Acosta may be residing in the greater Boston area. The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force tracked Usma Acosta’s whereabouts to his home in Belmont. He was arrested Wednesday without incident as he was heading into work in Waltham.

The FBI’s investigation found that Usma Acosta has been living in the town of Belmont under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon. According to immigration records, Rendon arrived in the United States illegally in 1995 when he crossed the Mexican border. In 1998, he married an American citizen and obtained lawful, permanent resident status while living in Somerville, Massachusetts. Since that time, Rendon moved to Belmont with his wife and son.

In 2020, Rendon submitted his application for naturalization to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. As part of that application, Rendon submitted a Colombian birth certificate and fingerprints. The FBI compared Rendon’s fingerprints against those of Usma Acosta which were provided by the Colombian National Police and determined they were an exact match. Investigators also found that the Colombian birth certificate that Rendon submitted was fraudulent.

“William Hernando Usma Acosta is a convicted cold-blooded killer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity for himself so he could live under the radar. He needs to face justice for what he did, and today’s arrest ensures that he will,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not be a safe haven for those wanted in their native countries, and the FBI will continue to leverage our international partnerships to remove dangerous fugitives like him from our communities.”

“Today’s arrest has ensured that this dangerous and convicted killer will face justice for his crimes,” said Todd M. Lyons, Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE), Boston. “ERO Boston is proud to have been part of this joint effort with our federal partners. Acosta will no longer pose a threat to the residents of the Commonwealth thanks to the tireless efforts of an outstanding team of law enforcement professionals in both the United States and Colombia.”

Proceedings to remove Acosta from the United States for violating the conditions of his legal permanent residency status will be commenced by U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement which will transfer him to Colombian law enforcement authorities who issued the warrant for his arrest.