‘Furry’ bystanders stop assault

(NBC News) A group of people dressed in animal costumes jumped in to help a victim of a domestic violence attack.

Police say 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett was punching a woman inside a car Friday night.

That’s when a group of so-called “furries,” leaving the annual Furcon Convention in San Jose, heard the woman screaming and spotted what was happening.

Cell phone video captured the moments after the group pulled him out of the car and pinned him to the ground.

The courageous act was the talk of Furcon, which is a convention where people gather to express themselves creatively with fur suits.

Hardnett was eventually arrested and charged with domestic violence.

