BOSTON (WWLP) – A former owner of a general contracting business that is based in South Boston and Quincy has been charged and is agreeing to plead guilty to concealing business income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old John Michael Sacco of Quincy has agreed to plead guilty to one count of tax evasion. Sacco managed construction projects that were under the name JMS Contracting, according to charging documents.

It is alleged that Sacco received over $9 million from JMS’s customers from 2014 through 2021. Sacco allegedly cashed most of the checks from customers, used the proceeds to purchase supplies and pay subcontractors in cash, and then retained the remaining cash to pay personal expenses instead of putting the gross receipts into business bank accounts.

Sacco allegedly also failed to issue the required tax forms to its subcontractors and failed to file required forms with the IRS with respect to the amounts that JMS paid to its subcontractors. By not reporting the actual receipts on the tax returns that Sacco filed for years and by filing no tax returns in other years, Sacco underreported his personal income tax obligations, which caused a loss to the IRS of over $3 million.

The charge of tax evasion means a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss.