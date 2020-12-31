Georgia man arrested for allegedly trafficking 10 firearms in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amtrak police have arrested a man Wednesday afternoon and seized 10 firearms from his possession.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 25-year-old Aliduad Whitehead of Jonesboro, Georgia was arrested after detectives uncovered 10 firearms. Whitehead was on Amtrak property on Lyman Street when he was arrested by Amtrak Police. Two of the firearms were loaded and four contained high capacity magazines.

Whitehead was already being investigated for firearms trafficking for several months by agents in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), under the direction of Special Agent in Charge, Kelly D. Brady, Detectives in the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan.

“This was excellent work by our Narcotics Detectives working with our Federal partner in the ATF. The investigation was in depth and this will hopefully slow the flow of illegal firearms across state lines into our city. We have seized more than 200 guns this year in our city and this type of local-federal collaboration will hopefully lead to this individual being held,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

Whitehead has been charged with the following crimes:

Trafficking 10 or more Firearms

Carrying a Firearm without a License (10 Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine (4 Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with an Active Warrant

Arrest Warrant; Failure to Attend Jury Duty