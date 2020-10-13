Georgia man facing several firearm charges after gun call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Georgia man with two previous felony convictions in Georgia was arrested in Springfield Sunday night after officers received a gun call.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 9 p.m. officers were called to a room at the Holiday Inn Express on State Street for a gun call where they located 27-year-old Jauron Brown of Atlanta, Georgia inside the room and detained him.
Officers then located a firearm on a chair in the room with a 33 round magazine attached. Walsh said while Brown was escorted to a police car he struck an officer on the shoulder while he was handcuffed. He was then put into the police car without further incident.
Brown has two previous felony firearms convictions in the state of Georgia, he is charged with the following:
- Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
- Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
- Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Assault and Battery on a police officer
- Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
- Assault with a dangerous weapon