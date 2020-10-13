Georgia man facing several firearm charges after gun call in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Georgia man with two previous felony convictions in Georgia was arrested in Springfield Sunday night after officers received a gun call.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 9 p.m. officers were called to a room at the Holiday Inn Express on State Street for a gun call where they located 27-year-old Jauron Brown of Atlanta, Georgia inside the room and detained him.

Officers then located a firearm on a chair in the room with a 33 round magazine attached. Walsh said while Brown was escorted to a police car he struck an officer on the shoulder while he was handcuffed. He was then put into the police car without further incident.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Brown has two previous felony firearms convictions in the state of Georgia, he is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
  • Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Assault and Battery on a police officer
  • Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today