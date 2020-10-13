Georgia man facing several firearm charges after gun call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Georgia man with two previous felony convictions in Georgia was arrested in Springfield Sunday night after officers received a gun call.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 9 p.m. officers were called to a room at the Holiday Inn Express on State Street for a gun call where they located 27-year-old Jauron Brown of Atlanta, Georgia inside the room and detained him.

Officers then located a firearm on a chair in the room with a 33 round magazine attached. Walsh said while Brown was escorted to a police car he struck an officer on the shoulder while he was handcuffed. He was then put into the police car without further incident.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Brown has two previous felony firearms convictions in the state of Georgia, he is charged with the following: