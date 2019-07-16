Georgia man pleads guilty to social security, wire fraud after falsifying employment application in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Georgia man who was hired as a cardiac surgical technologist after falsifying employment documents pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 56-year-old Fabrizio Pluchino pleaded guilty to one count of using a falsely obtained Social Security number and one count of wire fraud. He is scheduled for sentencing on October 8, and has been in federal custody since November 2018.

“Pluchino was assigned a Social Security number in 1988 and subsequently falsely obtained two additional Social Security numbers in 1991 and 2000, respectively,” Lelling’s office reports. “Around November 2013, Pluchino used one of his falsely obtained Social Security numbers on pre-employment documents when he applied to be a cardiac surgical technologist at a Western Massachusetts hospital. He also falsely represented his work history and provided two false employment references. As a result, the hospital hired Pluchino for the position and paid Pluchino more than $190,000 in wages during his employment.”

Pluchino faces up to five years in prison for the charge of use of a falsely obtained Social Security number and up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud.