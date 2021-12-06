Ghost gun and cocaine found after Springfield woman’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Springfield was arrested after removing her GPS Bracelet Monday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Allysa Santos at the intersection of Westford Circle and Braddock Street.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Santos had multiple outstanding warrants for removing her ankle bracelet for a home invasion charge and firearm related offenses. Hampden County Deputy Sherriff observed Santos get into her car and drive away in the area of Oakland and Dickinson Streets.

Santos parked on Westford Circle and the Deputy Sherriff activated his emergency equipment as more officers arrived. During a search of the car a loaded “ghost gun” was located under the driver’s seat, approximately 46 grams of cocaine, approximately 20 grams of crack-cocaine, oxycodone and quetiapine pills along with $1,823 in cash.

Allysa Santos is charged with the following: