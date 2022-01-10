Ghost gun seized in Springfield after search warrant on Cloverdale Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police recovered a high capacity ghost gun after executing a search warrant at a home on Cloverdale Street in Springfield Saturday night.

According to a statement issued by Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:10 p.m. members of the Firearms Investigation Unit under the direction of Lt. Brian Beliveau arrested 18-year-old Davey Quinones after executing a warrant. Police had been investigating Quinones for several weeks.

Davey Quinones. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

When they searched his home, they reportedly found a loaded high-capacity ghost gun, an additional magazine, and a single shell casing.

Quinones was arrested and is charged with the following: