WATERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – Several ghost guns and narcotics were seized during an n investigation into removing weapons-related violence in the State of Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut State Police, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a long-term investigation into the illegal trafficking of ghost guns in the Greater Waterbury Area.

On Monday, search warrants were executed at locations Shelton, Waterbury, and Wolcot, Connecticut which resulted in the seizure of multiple illegally sold and possessed firearms including AR-15 variant rifles and handguns, high capacity magazines and ammunition. Also seized was an amount of narcotics and other contraband.

State Police arrested 36-year-old Bryan Joyce on Country Club Road in Middletown for weapons and narcotics-related violations as part of the investigation.

Additional arrests are anticipated.

Bryan Joyce (Connecticut State Police)

The investigation was conducted by Connecticut State Police Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force (SFTTF) and Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force (SUVCCTF/Gangs Unit), assisted by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force (SNTF) Southwest and North Central Offices, Bridgeport Police Department, Shelton Police Department, Orange Police Department, Waterbury Police Department, Hartford Police Department, and ATF.