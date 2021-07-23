Gill man charged with attempted murder, other charges; matter remains under investigation

GILL, Mass. – Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Main Road in Gill shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, leading to an arrest on charges that include assault with intent to murder.

State Police received a 911 call stating “shots fired” on Main Road in Gill. State Police Troopers assigned to the office of the Northwestern District Attorney and Gill Police Chief Christopher Redmond responded to the scene, where they determined that Johnson had fired three shots. Nobody was struck. The case remains under investigation.

Wesley Johnson, 64, of Gill was arraigned in Franklin County District Court Thursday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet from a building.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Ryan Scott handled the arraignment before Jude Laurie Mcleod, who ordered Johnson held pending a 58A hearing, also known as a dangerousness hearing, set for July 29.