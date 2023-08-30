SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The girlfriend of the man involved in a suicide-homicide of a grandmother and her 10-year-old granddaughter was arrested Wednesday for several charges of improper storage of a firearm.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leyden, 32-year-old Monica Sanchez of Springfield has been arrested for eight charges of improper storage of a firearm and a charge of possession of a high capacity feeding device. This comes two weeks after her boyfriend, Victor Nieves, opened fire on an unsuspected family before shooting himself.

Victor Nieves

Sanchez has eight firearms registered to her name, five of which could not be found and never reported stolen to police. The other three firearms were found improperly stored, two located within her residence and another improperly stored in an hidden spot in the basement of the apartment building.

“Gun ownership comes with immense responsibility. Needless and senseless gun violence and suicides can be reduced when people in crisis do not have access to firearms. By all indications, the carnage inflicted upon this family was preventable had proper precautions been taken. Owners of firearms should take note that the laws that require you to properly store and secure guns at all times will be enforced,” said District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

An arrest warrant was submitted on Tuesday for the arrest of Sanchez. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers from the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Hampden County Sheriffs and State Police arrested her around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in Devens.

On August 14, officers were called to 174 Berkshire Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, Nieves was found dead in a first floor apartment. Officers also found 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks of Springfield and a dog dead. Three children were found inside the apartment at the time, one of the children, 10-year-old Aubrianna Lynn Serra, died three days later from being shot.

Sanchez is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Wednesday afternoon.