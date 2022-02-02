Girlfriend of Boston officer found dead arrested

BOSTON (WWLP) – The girlfriend of a Boston Police officer whose body was found in Canton over the weekend was in court Wednesday morning.

Karen Read was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the death of officer John O’Keefe. She is now being held on a $50,000 bond.

NBC Boston is reporting that Read is O’Keefe’s girlfriend. Charges against Read include manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death and motor vehicle homicide.

O’Keefe was found early Saturday morning outside a home in Canton during blizzard-like conditions, the District Attorney’s office said Sunday. Read is believed to have driven to that area with O’Keefe earlier that morning, according to Norfolk County District Attorney.