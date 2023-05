BOSTON (WWLP) – A woman from Mansfield charged in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, who was a Boston police officer, is expected in court on Wednesday.

Karen Read has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Officer John O’Keefe last January outside a home in Canton.

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her car and leaving him to die in the snow. She has pleaded not guilty.

The hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.