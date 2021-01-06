‘God forbid he’s able to make bail’ Mayor Sarno sends message to prosecutor, judge in alleged arsonist case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The bail for Dushko Vulchev, the man who allegedly attempted to set fire to MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield, was set at $25,000 on Tuesday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has consistently rallied for changed bail amounts for such alleged offenders. 22News sat down with Mayor Sarno to discuss the arraignment.

Mayor Sarno is shocked by the decision by the Assistant Hampden District Attorney, James Forsyth, to request set bail for Vulchev by $25,000 and that the judge accepted that amount.

“So they catch this guy and to put him on $25,000 bail, in my eyes he should’ve asked to be held without bail,” Mayor Sarno told 22News.

Sarno said he questions the peace of mind given with that bail amount.

“Martin Luther King church, Reverend Dr. Avery and the church congregation are very strong but she’s voiced to me that they were frightened,” Sarno continued..

Sarno told 22News that he was “alarmed,” “shocked,” and “dismayed” with the type of alleged “hideous and hateful,” crime of attempting to burn a church.

”God forbid he’s able to make bail. Funnier things have happened with groups or advocacy groups bailing people out. And I don’t want this individual anywhere on my streets of Springfield, neighborhoods of Springfield, or anywhere near any houses of worship,” Sarno said.

He alluded to 22News that there was more alleged information on Vulchev that would show Vulchev as dangerous to society.

“I think the more and more information that comes out, you’ll see this individual is a menace to society and needs to be put away for a long time,” Sarno told 22News.

Sarno said the alleged actions of Vulchev are targeted based on the church’s name and predominantly Black congregation and that a $25,000 bail sends the wrong message to the church congregation, African American community, and first responders who’ve worked on the case.

In response to the fire, Sarno said Springfield Police have increased patrols around all houses of worship.